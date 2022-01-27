Rare whiskey lottery to be held in Pennsylvania at 'prices that are fair'

More than a thousand rare whiskeys will be available for purchase through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s upcoming Limited-Release Lottery.

Registration for the lottery will be open through Friday, Jan. 28. Lottery hopefuls in the state of Pennsylvania will have until 5 p.m. EST to put their name in the running for one of the 1,208 bottles that are up for sale.

The collection includes finely aged bourbons from the historic Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, which specializes in Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s Limited-Release Lottery Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23-Year-Old – $399.99 each 31 bottles for consumers, 10 bottles for licensees Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15-Year-Old – $149.99 each 59 bottles for consumers, 19 for bottles licensees Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20-Year-Old – $249.99 each 70 bottles for consumers, 23 bottles for licensees Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10-Year-Old – $89.99 each 211 bottles for consumers, 70 bottles for licensees Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12-Year-Old – $99.99 each 537 bottles for consumers, 178 bottles for licensees

Only one of the lottery’s limited-edition whiskey releases is from the Old Van Winkle line, and it’s been aged for 10 years, while the other four releases are from the Pappy Van Winkle line and have been aged for 12, 15, 20 and 23 years.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has a set number of whiskeys for each release, which will be divvied up among Pennsylvania residents and licensees.

Winners of the rare whiskeys will be determined from five separate drawings that’ll take place during the week of Feb. 7. Although lottery participants may enter multiple or all drawings, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reserving one bottle per winner – meaning entries for subsequent drawings will be removed.

All lottery participants will be notified of their winning or nonwinning status in the coming weeks.

"The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board established the Limited-Release Lottery program for highly sought-after products to make them available to as many Pennsylvania residents and liquor licensees as possible, at prices that are fair," a spokesperson for the board told FOX Business. "While the products in the Limited-Release Lotteries can be found on the secondary market for hundreds if not thousands of dollars, we give successful entrants the opportunity to buy these products at or near MSRP, making them more accessible to more people."

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board added, "We understand the popularity of these products – for some whiskey and bourbon enthusiasts, the Van Winkle products are their Holy Grail. We expect to receive tens of thousands of entries for each product in this lottery."

To enter your name in the Limited-Release Lottery, you can enter your information online at finewineandgoodspirits.com.