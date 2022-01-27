Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Rare whiskey lottery to be held in Pennsylvania at 'prices that are fair'

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s Limited-Release Lottery is accepting entries until Friday, Jan. 28

close
Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details on 'Cavuto Coast to Coast' video

American whiskey makers pulled into trade dispute between US, EU

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details on 'Cavuto Coast to Coast'

More than a thousand rare whiskeys will be available for purchase through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s upcoming Limited-Release Lottery.

Registration for the lottery will be open through Friday, Jan. 28. Lottery hopefuls in the state of Pennsylvania will have until 5 p.m. EST to put their name in the running for one of the 1,208 bottles that are up for sale.

BOTTLE OF WHISKEY OWNED BY JP MORGAN SELLS FOR $137.5K

The collection includes finely aged bourbons from the historic Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, which specializes in Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

More than a thousand rare whiskeys from the historic Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery will be available for purchase through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s upcoming Limited-Release Lottery.

More than a thousand rare whiskeys from the historic Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery will be available for purchase through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s upcoming Limited-Release Lottery. (FWGS.com)

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s Limited-Release Lottery

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23-Year-Old – $399.99 each

  • 31 bottles for consumers, 10 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15-Year-Old – $149.99 each

  • 59 bottles for consumers, 19 for bottles licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20-Year-Old – $249.99 each

  • 70 bottles for consumers, 23 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10-Year-Old – $89.99 each

  • 211 bottles for consumers, 70 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12-Year-Old – $99.99 each

  • 537 bottles for consumers, 178 bottles for licensees

Only one of the lottery’s limited-edition whiskey releases is from the Old Van Winkle line, and it’s been aged for 10 years, while the other four releases are from the Pappy Van Winkle line and have been aged for 12, 15, 20 and 23 years.

KENTUCKY BOURBON INDUSTRY COMES TOGETHER FOR TORNADO VICTIMS

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has a set number of whiskeys for each release, which will be divvied up among Pennsylvania residents and licensees.

Winners of the rare whiskeys will be determined from five separate drawings that’ll take place during the week of Feb. 7. Although lottery participants may enter multiple or all drawings, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reserving one bottle per winner – meaning entries for subsequent drawings will be removed.

WORLD'S OLDEST SINGLE MALT SCOTCH IS GOING TO AUCTION, COULD BE WORTH $200K

All lottery participants will be notified of their winning or nonwinning status in the coming weeks.

bourbon

Bourbon is an American whiskey that's been barrel-aged. It's typically made from corn. (iStock)

BOTTLE OF YAMAZAKI SELLS FOR $795G AT AUCTION, SETS RECORD AS MOST EXPENSIVE   

"The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board established the Limited-Release Lottery program for highly sought-after products to make them available to as many Pennsylvania residents and liquor licensees as possible, at prices that are fair," a spokesperson for the board told FOX Business. "While the products in the Limited-Release Lotteries can be found on the secondary market for hundreds if not thousands of dollars, we give successful entrants the opportunity to buy these products at or near MSRP, making them more accessible to more people."

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board added, "We understand the popularity of these products – for some whiskey and bourbon enthusiasts, the Van Winkle products are their Holy Grail. We expect to receive tens of thousands of entries for each product in this lottery."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To enter your name in the Limited-Release Lottery, you can enter your information online at finewineandgoodspirits.com.