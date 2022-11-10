Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Vlasic releases pickle-scented candle in authentic jar for National Pickle Day

Pickle company partnered with Candier by Ryan Porter to create the pickle jar-replica

close
'Fox & Friends Weekend' hosts give Sonic's famous pickle slush a taste test. video

Sonic brings back iconic pickle juice slush

'Fox & Friends Weekend' hosts give Sonic's famous pickle slush a taste test.

Pickle lovers can now take their obsession to the next level.

Vlasic is set to release a pickle-scented, pickle jar-replica candle for National Pickle Day on Monday, Nov. 14.

The pickle company, in partnership with home fragrance and accessories company Candier by Ryan Porter, modeled the candle after a real jar of pickles — and the scent is spot-on, too.

vlasic candle

Vlasic announced the release of its pickle-scented candle in partnership with Candier by Ryan Porter. (Candier by Ryan Porter / Fox News)

"We saw a huge opportunity to do something really fun and different with Vlasic in celebration of National Pickle Day," Candier by Ryan Porter founder Krysten Kauder said in a press release.

JUICY COUTURE, KRAFT MAYO DROP NEW SWEATSUIT IN ‘VELVETY SMOOTH’ CROSSOVER

Creating a pickle jar look-a-like candle that also smells like the real deal, said Kauder, posed "several big challenges."

"Getting the wax pickles to look like they're floating in clear liquid was really tough," she said. 

vlasic pickle candle

A Vlasic pickle candle is shown in a tiny shopping cart. (Candier by Ryan Porter / Fox News)

"So, everything had to be done by hand, including the placement of the pickles and [the] pouring of the wax." 

"After lots of rounds of research and testing, our team nailed it and produced a 100% wax candle that looks and smells like a jar of Vlasic pickles."

TROPICANA RELEASES ‘PERFECT’ MIMOSA MAKER FEATURING ORANGE JUICE SPRAY BOTTLE

Vlasic brand director Brett Castle wrote in a statement that the company is "thrilled" to have partnered with Candier by Ryan Porter to create the "fun and fresh" limited-edition candle.

pickle candles stacked

A stack of Vlasic pickle candles. These candles go on sale starting on Monday, Nov. 14, while supplies last. (Candier by Ryan Porter / Fox News)

"It was a no-brainer for us to bring the fun and flavor of Vlasic into homes across the country in celebration of National Pickle Day."

The Vlasic pickle candle will be available for purchase on shopryanporter.com for $29.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The candles go on sale starting Nov. 14 while supplies last.