Ramen noodles voluntarily recalled for listeria concerns

The recall impacts all expiration dates of Cece's brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth

Associated Press
Romaine recall affecting groceries across the country

There have been 40 cases in 16 states connected to this recall, with 28 people having to go to the hospital in connection with the recall.

NEW YORK -- Veggie Noodle Co. said Saturday it was voluntarily recalling its Cece's brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth due to concerns the egg contained may be contaminated with listeria.

Veggie Noodle gets its hard-boiled eggs from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products.

EGG PRODUCTS RECALLED

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant woman could miscarry or have stillbirths due to listeria. The current listeria outbreak has resulted in one death, and illnesses in five states.

