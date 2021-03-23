Ram recalls trucks over fire hazard, suggests owners park outside

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 20,000 Ram trucks due to the risk of an engine fire and is asking customers to park their cars outdoors as a precaution.

The company, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis, says some 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases may pose a fire risk.

The fires can even start if the engines are turned off. However, the recall is limited to vehicles with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines, according to the company.

Even though there is "minimal risk," the company is asking "customers whose vehicles were produced during a five-month period spanning August of last year and January of 2021, not to park their vehicles indoors," FCA US said in a statement.

In the U.S., the recall affects an estimated 19,214 vehicles – nearly one-third of which are in a dealer's hands or the company’s control, as well as 685 vehicles in Canada, according to FCA US.

Additionally, there are another 223 vehicles under the recall in markets outside North America.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries but that none of them involved customer vehicles.

The company says its "unaware of any injuries, accidents, warranty claims or customer complaints" related to the recall.

Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.