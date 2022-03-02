Ralph Lauren chief commercial officer resigns after investigation into personal conduct

Ralph Lauren's executive vice president and chief commercial officer Howard Smith will step down immediately following an investigation into allegations regarding his personal conduct.

"Upon recently learning of allegations regarding Mr. Smith’s personal conduct, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors promptly launched an independent investigation with the assistance of outside counsel," the company wrote in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday. "Because the investigation revealed conduct that violated the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other policies, the Board concluded that Mr. Smith’s resignation was necessary."

The company, which declined to comment on specifics of the allegations, emphasized in its filing that Smith's resignation is unrelated to its financial reporting and business performance. Smith did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

According to his LinkedIn page, Smith joined Ralph Lauren in 2002 as the vice president of logistics and operations for its European business. Smith went on to serve as a senior vice president for the company's supply chain operations for the Europe, Middle East and Africa, U.S. and Canada and China divisions, and president of the company's Japan, Asia Pacific and international businesses.

As chief commercial officer, Smith oversaw the company's global go-to-market strategy for all brands and channels, inclusive of retail, wholesale and digital, as well as buying, planning and merchandise allocation worldwide. He also led the Lauren brand globally, according to his biography.

Though Smith is stepping down immediately, his resignation will be effective on April 2. Regional leaders who already oversee the day-to-day business will report on an interim basis directly to Ralph Lauren President and CEO Patrice Louvet.

"We are saddened by this situation and recognize that this news will come as a surprise. Howard has contributed significantly to the evolution of our Company for the past 20 years, and we are grateful for that," Louvet and Ralph Lauren said in a memo to employees. "We have great confidence in our strong bench of leaders in every region who already oversee the day-to-day business. Together, we will continue to build on our momentum and realize the many opportunities ahead for our iconic brand."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RL RALPH LAUREN CORP. 129.24 +4.62 +3.71%