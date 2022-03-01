Expand / Collapse search
Domino's CEO Ritch Allison to retire

Russell Weiner, Domino’s current chief operating officer, will succeed Allison on May 1

Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison will retire in mid-July, the pizza chain announced on Tuesday.

"Serving at Domino's for more than a decade, including the last four years as CEO, has been the privilege of a lifetime," Allison said in a statement.

Russell Weiner, Domino’s current chief operating officer, will succeed Allison on May 1.

"I am honored to lead this great company and brand that I love," Weiner said in a statement. "I am excited to work with our talented leaders, team members and franchisees to deliver the next phase of Domino's growth."

Allison will provide guidance to the company until his official retirement on July 15.

Domino’s shares fell about 8% in the premarket on the news.