Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Estee Lauder suspends executive John Demsey after backlash over Instagram post

The executive oversees a portfolio of the cosmetics company’s brands including MAC and Clinique

close
Here are your FOX Business headlines.  video

FOX Business Headlines 2/23

Here are your FOX Business headlines. 

Estee Lauder Cos. has suspended a top executive following backlash over a post on his personal Instagram account that contained a racial slur and jokes about Covid-19.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The cosmetics company suspended John Demsey, who serves as executive group president and oversees a portfolio of brands including MAC and Clinique.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A meme posted in recent days to Mr. Demsey’s Instagram account pictured a spoof book cover of the children’s TV show "Sesame Street." The post no longer appears on Mr. Demsey’s account.