Estee Lauder suspends executive John Demsey after backlash over Instagram post
The executive oversees a portfolio of the cosmetics company’s brands including MAC and Clinique
Estee Lauder Cos. has suspended a top executive following backlash over a post on his personal Instagram account that contained a racial slur and jokes about Covid-19.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The cosmetics company suspended John Demsey, who serves as executive group president and oversees a portfolio of brands including MAC and Clinique.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
A meme posted in recent days to Mr. Demsey’s Instagram account pictured a spoof book cover of the children’s TV show "Sesame Street." The post no longer appears on Mr. Demsey’s account.