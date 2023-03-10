Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Transportation

Railroads warned about car issue that could lead to derailments

Association of American Railroads also released new safety measures following recent derailments

close
Lipson O'Shea Legal Group principal and owner Michael O'Shea tells 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' the lawsuits address the property and economic losses of the East Palestine community. video

Norfolk Southern facing class-action lawsuits following toxic train derailment

Lipson O'Shea Legal Group principal and owner Michael O'Shea tells 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' the lawsuits address the property and economic losses of the East Palestine community.

U.S. railroads were warned by an industry trade group on Thursday to take certain cars out of service following a Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio last week. 

The rail operator discovered loose wheels on a car involved in the incident – though it is not clear that the loose wheels caused the derailment near Springfield and the National Transportation Safety Board has just begun investigating that crash. The railroad has said loose wheels on the car could cause a derailment. 

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO APOLOGIZES FOR EAST PALESTINE, OHIO, TRAIN DERAILMENT IN SENATE TESTIMONY

Multiple cars of a derailed Norfolk Southern train

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.  ((Bill Lackey/Springfield-News Sun via AP) / AP Newsroom)

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said that it acted swiftly to notify accident investigators and the industry after discovering "additional cases of unusual wheel movement."

The Association of American Railroads said that all of the steel coil cars with those new wheel sets should be inspected and have the parts replaced. 

Railroads nationwide initially identified 675 cars affected by the advisory and pulled them off the tracks, Association of American Railroads spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek told The Associated Press.

A Norfolk Southern cargo train derailment in Clark County

Work crews clean up the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train in Clark County, Ohio, Sunday, March 5, 2023.  ((Bill Lackey/Springfield News-Sun via AP) / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The trade group also announced additional safety measures, including the installation of approximately 1,000 new hot bearing detectors and a commitment to stop trains and inspect bearings whenever the temperature reading exceeds 170 degrees above ambient temperature. 

Work crews at the site of a derailment in Ohio

Work crews clean up the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train in Clark County, Ohio, Sunday, March 5, 2023.  ((Bill Lackey/Springfield News-Sun via AP) / AP Newsroom)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Furthermore, the association said it would train thousands of first responders on accident mitigation and provide the AskRail app to every first responder. The app provides real-time information about the contents of every car in a train and the safe handling of those contents in the event of an accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.