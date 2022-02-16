Queen Elizabeth gets honored with Platinum Jubilee sparkling wine

Queen Elizabeth II’s beverage portfolio just expanded with a new special edition English Sparkling Wine that’s being released in honor of her Platinum Jubilee – the 70th year of her reign.

The Platinum Jubilee English Sparkling Wine joins other wine and spirit lines that have been launched by the Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity that’s dedicated to caring for art collections and residences owned by the Royal Household.

A representative for the Royal Collection Trust told FOX Business that the English Sparkling Wine will be exclusively available during the Jubilee year – 2022.

The celebratory wine is blended with Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, which are "made exclusively from hand-picked fruit grown on vineyards in Kent and West Sussex," the Royal Collection Trust wrote in a press release.

This sparkling vintage wine also has an aromatic mix of honeyed citrus fruit, white peach and hints of sweet spices. Other flavors include preserved lemon, ripe orchard fruit and toasted nuts. The Royal Collection Trust recommends English Sparkling Wine customers to enjoy the beverage as an apéritif – a pre-meal drink – and says the wine pairs well with cheddar, seafood and chips (fries).

The English Sparkling Wine has been bottled in 23.7-ounce glass bottles with a 12% ABV. Its bottle label features a design that reportedly "takes inspiration from the gold embroidery on Her Majesty’s Robe of Estate, worn on the Coronation Day, 2 June 1953," which matches the drink’s gold color. The Royal Collection Trust reports that the label also displays a crowned EIIR cypher that’s surrounded by gold olive leaves and ears of wheat as symbols of "peace and plenty."

Each bottle retails around $52.96 (£39), though currency conversion rates are subject to change over time.

The Royal Collection Trust told FOX Business that its English Sparkling Wine can be purchased online at rct.uk/shop, but it’s only available for shipping in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

Tourists can potentially order the English Sparkling Wine if they’re staying at an accommodation in one of the mentioned areas for an extended period. Alternatively, visitors can purchase the wine in-person at one of the Royal Collection Trust’s shops in London, Windsor and Edinburgh.

The Royal Collection Trust has also launched celebratory champagne flute glasses to go along with the English Sparkling Wine, which are made from British hand-cut glass and feature engraved emblems of national flowers. The flutes are being sold in a pair for around $162.96 (£120.00) and are packaged in a satin-lined gift box.

Profits made from sales of the English Sparkling Wine and flute glasses will go to the Royal Collection Trust and will help the organization "fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, and the promotion of access and enjoyment of the Collection through exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programmes."

Similar wine and spirit launches the Royal Collection Trust has benefited from in the past include the Buckingham Palace Dry Gin, Palace Of Holyroodhouse Highland 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Williams Chase Elegant Crisp Gin.