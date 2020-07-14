Buckingham Palace Gin to be sold to public for a taste of royal life

People around the world can now drink like a royal with Buckingham Palace Gin.

Continue Reading Below

The new alcoholic beverage was revealed Monday by the Royal Collection Trust, a department of the British Royal Household.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY MAKE?

The dry gin is infused with ingredients that were derived from the Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves, mulberry leaves and other botanicals, according to a press release issued on behalf of the royal family's organization.

The premium spirit is made with an alcohol by volume content of 42 percent.

When the Buckingham Palace Gin is officially dispatched on Aug. 31, the beverage will be served during official events at the royal palace, according to the release.

WHICH ROYAL PALACE IS WORTH THE MOST MONEY?

All the profits made from the gin will go directly to The Royal Collection Trust, which is a registered charity that helps to fund the upkeep and conservation of the Royal Collection’s exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programs.

The vibrantly decorated bottle retails for around $50 for 700 milliliters.

Pre-orders for the Buckingham Palace Gin are being accepted on the online Royal Collection Shop. Deliveries will only be made to addresses in the U.K. However, tourists can purchase the gin at one of the six Royal Shops in London, Windsor and Edinburgh.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the brick-and-mortar shops have been closed since March 21. Current reopening plans are set for July 23, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Government records from the Office for Budget Responsibility show estimates that U.K. will lose more than $377 billion from pandemic-related lockdowns throughout the fiscal year of 2020. At minimum, the agency estimates that there can be a loss of around $331 billion if an “upside scenario” were to occur from the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS