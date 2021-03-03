Quaker recalls this popular snack over undeclared soy: FDA

Heads up, snack lovers: The Quaker Oats Company recently issued a voluntary recall of one flavor of its rice crisps because the products may contain undeclared soy ingredients, posing a potential danger to those who suffer from soy sensitives or allergies.

In a recent recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, Quaker said it is calling back some 4,550 bags of its 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor over the possibility of undeclared soy.

The products, which have a “best by” date of May 29, 2021, were distributed to retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

“No other Quaker products or Rice Crisps bag sizes or flavors are impacted by this recall,” per the notice, which noted that no adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported to date. No other Quaker products are affected by this callback.

Those who have a soy allergy or severe sensitivity to soy "run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags. If you have purchased the impacted product, we advise you not to consume the product and urge you to dispose it," per the recall notice.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product can return to the place of purchase for a refund or can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-367-6287.