Qdoba Mexican Eats offering fans free cheesy dips for National Queso Day

Qdoba is offering customer free large queso dips in honor of National Queso Day on Wednesday.

The fast-casual Mexican-style restaurant chain announced Tuesday patrons who purchase an entrée on Wednesday can help themselves to a free large side of their signature three-cheese queso dip.

"While queso is always free on any create your own entrée purchase, regardless of the day, guests who visit on National Queso Day will be treated to an even larger portion of this flavorful blend of cheeses, fire-roasted tomatoes and chilis, and are encouraged to indulge to the fullest and 'Get It Dripped,'" the chain explained in a press release.

"Whether you're a burrito lover, bowl aficionado or a quesadilla fan, there's no better way to elevate your meal than with a generous serving of the creamy, melted signature 3-Cheese Queso," the statement added.

"Queso" is the Spanish word for cheese, but often refers to chile con queso, a cheese-based Mexican dip that features chili peppers.

Qdoba said that their offer "embodies the spirit of festivity, fun and, most importantly, deliciousness," and encourages customers to stop in and celebrate with them.

"National Queso Day is a day of celebration for all those who cherish the rich, creamy delight that is queso, and at QDOBA, we're always looking for ways to heighten our customers' dining experiences," Qdoba Vice President of Marketing Kim Zamir said in a statement.

"Our 'Get It Dripped' campaign builds on our fans' devotion for QDOBA's always-free queso on your entrée by allowing guests to revel in the cheesy goodness they love more than ever before," the statement added.

The offer is good at participating Qdoba locations in the United States and Canada for one day only. Customers can use the code "DRIP" when purchasing the dip in-app or online.

Qdoba was founded in Colorado in 1995. The chain has roughly 750 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.