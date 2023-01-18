Qantas Airways Boeing plane issues mayday call after engine fails with a 'bang,' lands safely

A Qantas Airways plane has managed to land safely in Australia on a single engine Wednesday after it issued a mayday call while flying over the Pacific Ocean.

Qantas Flight 144, a Boeing 737-838 carrying 145 passengers, "experienced an issue" with one of its two engines when it was an hour away from Sydney, the airline said in a statement to The Associated Press. The plane had departed from Auckland, New Zealand.

"Thank God we are here. We thank the captain profusely for his professionalism. Thank the Lord," a passenger told reporters that had gathered at Sydney Airport following the plane’s arrival.

One passenger reported hearing a "bang" mid-air before the plane landed.

"We didn’t realize it was actually the whole engine had gone, we just heard a bang and that was it," she said.

Qantas said the pilot shut down the troubled engine, but did not specify the problem.

The mayday call that came from the plane, which is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, was downgraded to a PAN-PAN -- possible assistance needed -- before the flight landed, the Associated Press reported.

"While inflight engine shutdowns are rare, and would naturally be concerning for passengers, our pilots are trained to manage them safely and aircraft are designed to fly for an extended period on one engine," Qantas said.

Other passengers described their experience of the engine malfunction as a "slight shudder" and "bumpy-like turbulence."

Sydney Airport said emergency crews were put on standby as a precaution, including firefighters, ambulances and police.

