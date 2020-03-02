Expand / Collapse search
Purina recalls 4 different food brands sold in 32 states

Customers complained that their pets and animals were falling ill

By FOXBusiness
Pet company Purina has issued a massive recall across several of its food brands.

The recalled products — Purina Rabbit Feed, Purina Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMOR Chick Starter/Grower Feed — received several customer complaints, according to a press release, that the food was causing their pets and animals to fall ill.

The company said it found elevated calcium levels in the food, which could cause severe health issues in rabbits and young chicken and turkeys, and in some cases, death.

In a statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said "elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and mortality in rabbits. Continued feeding of these products may result in death as a result of feed refusal. Elevated calcium carbonate levels in young chickens and turkeys can lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification."

Symptoms of "excess calcium carbonate in rabbits may include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased feed intake," the agency said. "Chicken and turkeys up to 6 weeks of age may show leg abnormalities associated with excessive dietary calcium carbonate."

The products in question were produced from Dec. 16, 2019, to Feb. 3, 2020, and sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota, Florida, Virginia, North Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, California, West Virginia, Texas, Hawaii and Arizona.

A list of the formula, item and lot numbers can be found on the FDA's website.

Impacted customers should discard the food or return it to a local feed store for a refund.

Nestlé is the parent company of Purina.

