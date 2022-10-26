Pumpkin prices to increase as droughts hurt crops: What to know

Prolonged droughts in the U.S. have taken a toll on pumpkin producers in select regions, and it could cost families more money than usual this Halloween season.

While every state grows pumpkins, California, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and North Carolina are six states that stand out as top producers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.

The U.S. Drought Monitor – a bi-weekly weather map produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center, the USDA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – shows drought conditions have spread in the last year.

EATING PUMPKIN MAY HELP YOU LOOK YOUNGER AND LOSE WEIGHT, EXPERTS SAY

Reported drought conditions throughout the country have varied between "abnormally dry," "moderate drought," "severe drought," "extreme drought" and "exceptional drought" over time.

In October 2021, droughts were largely concentrated in the west with abnormally dry to severe drought conditions sprinkled throughout the southwest and midwest. Few areas in the east experienced abnormally dry conditions at the time, the monitor shows.

Drought and dry conditions noticeably spread to the south and southeast in December 2021 and persisted at varying degrees throughout the spring and summer.

Pumpkins are typically planted in late May in northern states and in early July in southern states, and they require "75 to 100 frost-free days" with about "[one] inch of water per week" to grow, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, a trusted agriculture guide.

GIANT 2,554-POUND PUMPKIN BREAKS NEW YORK, US AND NORTH AMERICAN RECORD AS 'HEAVIEST PUMPKIN'

"It’s no surprise that hot, dry weather conditions this summer affected pumpkin crops," Curt Covington, senior director of partner relations at AgAmerica, a non-bank agricultural lender, told Fox News Digital.

"Pumpkins require a lot of water," he continued. "To preserve water, many farmers reduced the area of productive crop land overall and opted for alternate crops that require less water."

Covington said throughout the country were already "seeing higher input costs" that cut into "already thin margins" before dry weather conditions took hold.

"Between the drought, higher input costs at the farmgate, and the high demand for pumpkins during the holiday season, consumers should expect to see the price of pumpkins rise," Covington said.

PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON: HERE ARE 10 RESTAURANTS THAT HAVE ALREADY BROUGHT PUMPKIN SPICE BACK

Droughts are developing or intensifying in the U.S., according to the Drought Monitor’s latest map, which was released on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Pumpkin farmers in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania have spoken with local news outlets stating they’ve faced weak harvests and economic challenges as a result of drought.

FOX Weather reports that Illinois grows more than 40% of the country’s pumpkin supply and The Prairie State hasn’t had a poor season, which has led some agricultural experts to believe the national supply is safe this year.

Retail prices for pumpkins have increased in the last year, according to data from the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the third week of October 2022, the average price for an advertised Howden pumpkin was $5.07, which is 2.42% higher than the average price of a Howden pumpkin during the same period last year, the USDA’s data shows.