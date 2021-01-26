Publix recalls popcorn snack over undeclared milk

Publix has issued a recall for a snack food sold exclusively in its stores over the undeclared presence of milk, which could cause a serious or life-threatening emergency in someone with an allergy or sensitivity. The recall impacts Bickel’s Snack Foods Butter Flavored Popcorn, which is sold in 8 oz. bags.

According to the recall notice posted on Publix’s website, the error occurred when bags containing the brand’s “Cheddar Flavored Popcorn” were inadvertently labeled as “Butter Flavored Popcorn.” The product is sold in all Publix locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The products are marked with “GTIN: 0 70175 06021 5” and have a “Best By” date of March 29, 2021. Publix, which posted the recall on Friday, said no known illnesses or injury related to the mix-up had occurred.