Publix recalls products containing squash following recent listeria concerns

Publix has initiated a voluntary recall of some products containing butternut squash after the vegetable was recently linked to multiple recalls over listeria concerns.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recall covers select Publix Steam In Bag products that are prepared in-store and contain a specific butternut squash ingredient, according to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) latest notice.

The company was prompted to issue the recall after its supplier, Pero Family Farms Company, LLC, drew concerns over the vegetable earlier this month. Pero Family Farms had recalled its Butternut Squash Trays, which the company says may potentially be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” Publix communications director Maria Brous said.

To date, Publix has not been notified of any illnesses related to the recalled product.

Just this week, the FDA also alerted customers that another variety of butternut squash products was being recalled for similar concerns.

In a recall notice issued Tuesday, Lancaster Foods, LLC., announced it was recalling several of its processed butternut squash products produced in about a dozen states.

The organism can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH PRODUCTS RECALLED OVER LISTERIA CONTAMINATION CONCERNS

Healthy individuals are likely to suffer "only short-term symptoms" from a listeria infection including fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said.

However, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.