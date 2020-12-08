Publix recalls holiday cookies in 7 states

A holiday cookie platter sold at Publix stores in seven Southern states is being recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.

George DeLallo Co., Inc. issued an allergy alert on the Publix Bakery 20-ounce Holiday Cookie Platters because they may contain pecans, which aren't listed on the list of ingredients.

"People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," Publix warned in a note to customers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms and severity of an allergic reaction can differ between individuals. It can also change over someone's lifetime. The most severe allergic reaction, anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock, may cause death, the CDC said.

The warning was issued after officials discovered that the product containing pecans was distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of the nuts.

It was later determined that the problem was "caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes,” Publix said.

The product comes in a clear plastic package with the UPC code 41415 88690.

It was distributed to stores in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia as well as some locations in Florida. However, Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are exempt from this recall.

To date, the company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection to the product.

Customers with allergies to pecans are urged to return the product for a full refund.

