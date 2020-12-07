Bread sold at Target, other retailers recalled over gluten concerns

Heads up, gluten-free consumers: A company is recalling two of its bread products over concerns that items — which are supposed to be gluten-free — contain gluten after all.

Flower Foods Inc., in an announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, said two of its products, Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels, are facing the recall. Consuming gluten — or the proteins found in wheat — “may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions” in people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity, per the announcement.

“The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming,” reads the recall notice. “The recall was initiated after finished product testing revealed the possible presence of gluten.”

Consumers who are concerned that they may have purchased one of the recalled products can check the UPC and lot number on the packaging:

Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread UPC: 8-53584-00200-3Lot Number: 032220323

Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels UPC: 8-53584-00221-8Lot Number: 032220316

“People should not consume products if both the UPC and Lot Number are noted on the package. The Lot Number is printed on the plastic closure that seals the bag,” the notice reads.

No adverse side effects related to the recall have been reported to date, however.

Retail giant Target also warned its customers specifically about Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread in a notice posted to its website, saying the product was sold both at Target stores and on Target.com.