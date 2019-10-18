Protests filed over Re-Election of Gabrielle Carteris as SAG-AFTRA President

Several protests have been filed with the federal government over the re-election of Gabrielle Carteris to the SAG-AFTRA presidency in August, according to Variety.

Continue Reading Below

Carteris won the contest with 13,537 votes, or 44 percent of ballots cast. Other candidates were Matthew Modine, Jane Austin, Queen Alljahye Searles and Abraham Justice.

All 14 protests were denied by SAG-AFTRA's national election committee.

Los Angeles board member Brian Hamilton confirmed Thursday to Variety that he had met for several hours with investigator Troy Krouse of the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Labor Management Standards.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hamilton is alleging that two August airings of the Fox series "BH90210," in which Carteris starred as the president of a fictional actors union, amounted to "a not-so-subtle national commercial" for the Carteris campaign.

Carteris is also one of the executive producers of "BH90210" and goes by the name "Gabrielle" in the series. She portrays the president of the fictional "Actors Guild of America."

Ballots went out in late July and had to be returned by Aug. 28. With airings on Aug. 7 and 14, Ham,ilton claims Carteris was given a nationwide primetime broadcast TV ad by Fox.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The SAG-AFTRA committee said the accusation was without merit.

The news about the filing of the protests was first reported by Deadline.