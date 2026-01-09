The protein boom: Starbucks, Subway and beyond load up menus

A growing list of restaurants are packing their menus with protein as more Americans opt for healthier diets.

Subway recently announced that it was kicking off the year with new Protein Pockets. The items are described as soft tortillas with a selection of protein, such as chicken, ham and turkey, vegetables and a sauce. The company said that each one has more than 20 grams of protein and is under $4.

"Getting more protein in their diet is important to so many people. But all too often that protein is expensive or fried," Dave Skena, Subway's chief marketing officer of North America, said in a statement.

THIS FAST-GROWING CHAIN SAYS ‘NO DISCOUNTS’ – AND IT’S PAYING OFF

The shift accelerated as weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Zepbound reshaped eating habits, pushing consumers toward higher-protein meals. But experts say the trend could gain further momentum as the Trump administration promotes an "upside-down" food pyramid that emphasizes protein.

The company said it is also upgrading its value menu with new "Sub of the Day" specials offered daily. The lineup leans heavily on protein, featuring options such as Meatball Monday, Tuna Tuesday, Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki Wednesday, Turkey Thursday and Black Forest Ham Friday.

MCDONALD’S VALUE MEAL RETURN SPARKS INDUSTRYWIDE DISCOUNT BATTLE

In September, Starbucks locations across North America started rolling out Protein Cold Foam alongside a new line of protein lattes made with protein-boosted milk.

The drinks, which contain approximately 15 to 36 grams of protein per 16-ounce beverage, are part of the company’s turnaround strategy to drive innovation and modernize its menu.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 92.99 -0.29 -0.31%

FAST-FOOD GIANT MAINTAINS IRON GRIP ON CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMID RESTAURANT INDUSTRY CHANGES

Meanwhile, Sweetgreen has continued to add protein-focused enhancements to its menu. Nic Jammet, Sweetgreen's co-founder and chief concept officer, told FOX Business that protein remains one of the biggest drivers of customer choice.

"Our menu gives guests the real fuel they’re looking for, without compromise, and reflects our ongoing commitment to ingredient quality and transparency," Jammet said.

The company launched The Function Menu in partnership with Function and its co-founder and chief medical officer, Mark Hyman. The menu combines expert nutrition advice with Sweetgreen’s menu. It comes alongside a slate of other menu enhancements focused on boosting protein.

In November 2025, Sweetgreen introduced its most protein-dense menu item to date, the Protein Max Bowl, which contains 106 grams of protein. The company also added new protein scoops, increasing portion sizes for chicken and tofu by 25% without raising prices. Currently, more than 10 of Sweetgreen’s chef-crafted salads, bowls and plates feature 30 grams or more of protein.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SG SWEETGREEN INC 7.97 -0.12 -1.48%

Sweetgreen has also added a macronutrient calculator to its app, making its menu even more transparent. The app allows guests to see a clear breakdown of protein, carbohydrates and fats alongside calorie counts for both menu items and custom bowls, according to Jammet.

The co-founder and CEO of Mediterranean chain Cava, Brett Schulman, also signaled plans to expand its protein offerings this year. In an interview with FOX Business, Schulman said its customers are continuing to trade up into premium items like grilled steak or spicy lamb meatballs.

In the new year, the company is adding more menu items, including roasted salmon, to its lineup of protein offerings.

But some companies are going beyond just adding protein.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAVA CAVA GROUP INC 72.09 +0.09 +0.12%

Rä Foods, a U.S.-based food tech and functional foods company focused on human health, wellness and longevity, told FOX Business that it's been working on adding protein across parts of its portfolio, though the company said that is just one of several ways it is responding to shifting consumer needs.

The company said that with GLP-1 drugs reducing appetite, "people are becoming far more intentional about what they eat," which is why the company is "designing foods that deliver more function per bite, not just more protein."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For example, Rä Foods said products like Wild About Sprouts are sold with roots intact and remain alive until they are eaten. This living structure preserves enzymes and nutrients, embodying what the company describes as "living nutrition," which is "food engineered to stay biologically active instead of heavily processed."

"We believe the next food pyramid isn’t just about protein quantity, but about nutrient quality, bioavailability and function," the company said.

