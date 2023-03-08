Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Princess Cruises says norovirus is 'likely' source of ship outbreak

The cruise ship is on its next voyage in the western Caribbean

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Hundreds of Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers who fell ill on a recent voyage were likely infected with norovirus, according to the cruise ship operator. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has been investigating the outbreak on the Ruby Princess, has not confirmed a cause. 

However, Carnival-owned Princess Cruises, which operates the ship, told FOX Business in a statement "there was a number of cases of mild gastrointestinal illness among passengers" and that "the cause likely is the common but contagious virus called norovirus."

CDC NO LONGER REPORTING COVID-19 CASES ON CRUISE SHIPS TO THE PUBLIC: WHAT TO KNOW

Ruby Princess cruise ship

The Ruby Princess cruise ship begins her departure from Port Kembla April 23, 2020, in Wollongong, Australia. (James D. Morgan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Over 280 passengers and 34 crew members fell ill on the ship. In total, there were 2,881 passengers and 1,159 crew members. 

The ship left Texas Feb. 26 for a voyage to the western Caribbean, according to the CDC. The agency also reported that vomiting and diarrhea were the predominant symptoms. 

CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE WARNS UNRULY SPRING BREAK PASSENGERS COULD FACE HEFTY $500 FINE

"At the first sign of an increase in the numbers of passengers reporting to the medical center with gastrointestinal illness, we immediately initiated additional enhanced sanitization procedures to interrupt the person-to-person spread of this virus," Princess Cruises said in a statement. 

close
Royal Caribbean Group Chief Financial Officer Naftali Holtz discusses the strong consumer demand for cruises and the impact the pandemic had on the industry on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Cruises and vacation experiences continue to see ‘very strong demand’: Naftali Holtz

Royal Caribbean Group Chief Financial Officer Naftali Holtz discusses the strong consumer demand for cruises and the impact the pandemic had on the industry on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

The cruise line said its sanitation program includes measures such as thorough disinfection of high-touch surfaces, encouraging passengers to use correct hand-washing procedures and isolating ill passengers in cabins until they are non-contagious. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When the ship returned to Texas March 5, it "underwent an additional disinfection" before its next voyage as an added precaution, the company said. 

It is on a seven-day western Caribbean cruise and is slated to return to Texas March 12.