Princess Cruises says norovirus is 'likely' source of ship outbreak

Hundreds of Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers who fell ill on a recent voyage were likely infected with norovirus, according to the cruise ship operator.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has been investigating the outbreak on the Ruby Princess, has not confirmed a cause.

However, Carnival-owned Princess Cruises, which operates the ship, told FOX Business in a statement "there was a number of cases of mild gastrointestinal illness among passengers" and that "the cause likely is the common but contagious virus called norovirus."

Over 280 passengers and 34 crew members fell ill on the ship. In total, there were 2,881 passengers and 1,159 crew members.

The ship left Texas Feb. 26 for a voyage to the western Caribbean, according to the CDC. The agency also reported that vomiting and diarrhea were the predominant symptoms.

"At the first sign of an increase in the numbers of passengers reporting to the medical center with gastrointestinal illness, we immediately initiated additional enhanced sanitization procedures to interrupt the person-to-person spread of this virus," Princess Cruises said in a statement.

The cruise line said its sanitation program includes measures such as thorough disinfection of high-touch surfaces, encouraging passengers to use correct hand-washing procedures and isolating ill passengers in cabins until they are non-contagious.

When the ship returned to Texas March 5, it "underwent an additional disinfection" before its next voyage as an added precaution, the company said.

It is on a seven-day western Caribbean cruise and is slated to return to Texas March 12.