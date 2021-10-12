Prince Harry and Meghan Markle partnering with asset manager Ethic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their business empire.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Tuesday they are partnering with the asset manager Ethic which focuses on investing in the environmental, social, and governance space. The couple will be "impact partners" and investors.

Ethic confirmed the news in a blog post on Tuesday. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share a lot of values with us, and we suspect, with many of you as well. That’s why we’re so excited that they’re joining us as impact partners," the company said.

"They're deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time — such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy — and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected," Ethic added.

The company disclosed that Harry and Markle also "became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well."

Meanwhile, Markle said in an interview with The New York Times' DealBook, "My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’"

"From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right?" Markle continued. "You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy."

Harry added, "You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from."

The couple's partnership with Ethic is just one of the many new deals Markle and Harry have developed since moving to California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family in March 2020.

Harry became chief impact officer in the mental health startup BetterUp and together the Sussexes signed major content deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Apple through their companies Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.