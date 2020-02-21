Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tempted by $7M Malibu mansion

This may be the biggest relocation to Los Angeles since the Dodgers left Brooklyn and the oil-rich Clampett family abandoned their Ozarks homestead.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who disrupted the British royal family to pursue financial independence, are considering a move to the celebrity enclave of Malibu, where a home valued at $7 million has caught their eye.

The son of Princess Diana, who is sixth in line to the throne, and his wife, a popular actress, will be free of their duties as senior royals on March 31, and are eyeing multiple homes in the coastal community, The Sun reported.

The $7 million residence is an Italian Renaissance-style house that includes five bedrooms, a pool and a tennis court. The home, whose previous owner is said to have been Baywatch star David Charvet and his wife, Brooke Burke, sits in a gated Malibu community that Hollywood icons from Robert Downey Jr. to Mel Gibson, Dick Van Dyke and Caitlyn Jenner call home, the outlet reported.

The mansion is steps away from the beach and hidden from the public eye, giving a respite to Harry, who has long had a frosty relationship with the media and made clear that the press was a major reason for the couple’s decision to step back from royal life.

Buying a home in LA would put the royal couple closer to Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, as well as Markle's own Hollywood roots.

The two have largely kept to themselves during their transition from Britain to North America. Just before news of their house-hunting broke, Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance at Stanford University, the Sun reported. The university sits roughly 13 miles from Apple's headquarters where the prince and Oprah Winfrey are reportedly collaborating on a new series surrounding mental health.

