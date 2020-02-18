Meghan Markle and Prince Harry banned by Queen from using 'Sussex Royal' branding

The latest news from Britain on the Sussexes has been revealed. The Queen along with senior officials to the British royal family have agreed during long talks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can no longer use the world "royal" in their "branding."

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to The Daily Mail, the news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had looked to register Sussex Royal as a global brand trademark for a range of items, activities and a charitable foundation.

Following feedback from the palace, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan will have to go back to the drawing board and rebrand. The news is the latest in what is being described by officials and the media as a "complex" situation, and the "fine detail" still needs to be worked out.

HOW MUCH IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S NET WORTH?

But Harry and Meghan appear to be taking it all in their stride and have come to accept that their transition from working representatives of the royal family to their next role will take time and effort, with a certain amount of give and take coming from both sides.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Mail reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent "tens of thousands of pounds" on a new Sussex Royal website along with their popular Instagram account, but now it's now likely that the pair will have to look into starting again with their new branding, reregistering everything from their website and social media to their charity.