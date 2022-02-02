What to know about Prince Harry's organization BetterUp

Since stepping down from his royal duties, Prince Harry has kept himself busy with a handful of different projects.

Among them is BetterUp, an organization for which he serves as chief impact officer. The 37-year-old royal's position with the company was announced in March 2021 on its website.

According to BetterUp's website, its mission is to "unlock greater potential, purpose and passion."

"We believe that well-being and peak performance go hand in hand," the site states. "And that through custom support and strengthening mental fitness, you unleash personal and professional potential."

Ultimately, clients will live "more meaningful, vibrant lives with greater clarity, purpose and passion," the site adds.

Clients take a quiz that's "part professional, part personal" before being given a choice of three coaches that will help people meet their "goals and needs." Then, clients will engage with their coaches via video chats.

One-on-one coaching sessions can tackle topics like "leadership, nutrition, parenting, DEIB, sleep" and more, while group sessions – which can be used by businesses and organizations – can address bigger problems.

BetterUp aims to help clients become their "best self" through an approach "backed by science and technology."

Now, just before his one-year anniversary with the company, Harry is preparing for Inner Work Day at BetterUp Feb. 3.

The program involves "looking inward to our authentic selves and experiences and taking time for the things that ignite our passion, creativity and innovation."

The daylong event will include mediations, lectures, workshops and more. Appearances from Harry, tennis star Serena Williams, former NBA star Pau Gasol and more are on the docket.