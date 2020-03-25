Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The prince's Clarence House office said he is displaying mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The 71-year-old's wife, Camilla, has been tested but does not have the virus.

"In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," a Clarence House spokesman said.

The palace spokesman added that Charles had taken part in "a high number of engagements" over the recent weeks and that it's not known from whom he contracted the virus.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells Fox News: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."