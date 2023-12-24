Expand / Collapse search
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Dec. 23; Christmas Day lottery jackpot grows to estimated $638M

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18, and 53, with a red number of 6

The Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday evening ended without anyone winning its $620 million grand prize.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18, and 53 with a red Powerball number of 6. The Power Play option was 3x.

Lottery ticket holders get their next chance to win on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for an estimated jackpot of $638 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $321.1 million.

There were three winners of smaller cash prizes, including a ticket holder in Nebraska, who won $2 million after matching five numbers and the power play. Two additional winners in Arizona and Missouri matched the five winning numbers, netting them $1 million each.

Powerball tickets

Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to Powerball.

The last Powerball jackpot winning ticket was drawn in California on Oct. 11 when a lucky participant snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached 1 billion USD for the July 19, 2023, drawing, which has only happened two times before in the history of the game.  (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Another Californian won the second billion-dollar prize of 2023 on July 19, the lottery said. The then-$1.08 billion jackpot remains the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball ticket

A person holds up their Powerball ticket in New York City on July 19, 2023.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person.

All winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction where they were sold.