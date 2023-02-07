Powerball winner: Player in Washington wins massive $747 million jackpot

A lucky lottery player in Washington state managed to overcome steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 22, 11, 23, 5, 69 Powerball: 7 Power Play: 2x.

Lottery officials say a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million. The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 292.2 million.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually.

The winner also has the option to take a one-time cash payment. If they go for that option, they'll end up with $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

The Powerball jackpot had not been won since November, allowing it to swell to become the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

In January, someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.

No one has claimed either of those prizes.

According to Powerball's website, the jackpot has reset to $20 million. The next drawing will be on Thursday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.