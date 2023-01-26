Powerball jackpot worth estimated $572M: When to catch the next drawing

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday night, with the jackpot worth an estimated $572 million.

The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $308.9 million.

There is a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize in the multi-state lottery game and the odds are the same in every drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m.

The Powerball set a new record for the largest lottery prize of all time when a California player won more than $2 billion last year.

There were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday. The numbers drawn were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40 and the Powerball was 18.

No ticket even matched five numbers, which normally results in a prize of $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November. It hit Kansas for the first time since 2012 on Nov. 19, with a grand prize of $92.9 million for the annuity option.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

Prizes that are greater than $600 can be claimed at some lottery offices and also at lottery headquarters.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The game is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.

