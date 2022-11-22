Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot won in Kansas worth $92.9M remains unclaimed

Kansas Lottery said winning ticket was sold in the state's northeastern region

The winning Powerball jackpot hit Saturday night, worth $92.9 million, remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers in the Nov. 19 drawing were 7, 28, 62, 63, 64 and the Powerball was 10. The cash option was worth more than $43 million. 

The winning ticket was sold in northeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery told FOX Business that the winners have plenty of time to claim the ticket. 

WINNING POWERBALL TICKET FOR $2.04 BILLION JACKPOT SOLD IN CALIFORNIA

"Players have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim a prize, so they have until November of 2023 to come claim their winnings," the lottery said.

A person fills out the Powerball numbers

A person plays Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, on Nov. 7, 2022.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

This marks the first time in a decade that the Powerball jackpot was hit in Kansas

Powerball numbers

New York, Nov. 4: The Powerball reached new heights this year ((Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In the state, winners have the option to remain anonymous when claiming a prize, preventing the store that sold the ticket from being announced until it is claimed, for "security purposes."

The retailer is eligible for a selling bonus for selling the winning ticket. 