Powerball jackpot won in Kansas worth $92.9M remains unclaimed

The winning Powerball jackpot hit Saturday night, worth $92.9 million, remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers in the Nov. 19 drawing were 7, 28, 62, 63, 64 and the Powerball was 10. The cash option was worth more than $43 million.

The winning ticket was sold in northeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery told FOX Business that the winners have plenty of time to claim the ticket.

"Players have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim a prize, so they have until November of 2023 to come claim their winnings," the lottery said.

This marks the first time in a decade that the Powerball jackpot was hit in Kansas.

In the state, winners have the option to remain anonymous when claiming a prize, preventing the store that sold the ticket from being announced until it is claimed, for "security purposes."

The retailer is eligible for a selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.