Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.09 billion, fourth largest in history

The billion dollar Powerball is still up for grabs after no ticket matched all six numbers, launching the lottery to a grand prize of $1.09 billion for Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are: 11, 62, 65, 38, 41. Powerball: 15.

Powerplay multiplier: 3X.

This is the game's fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to a press release from Powerball.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.09 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million.

Both prize options are before taxes.

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

There have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states , the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.