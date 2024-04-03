Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.09 billion, fourth largest in history

There have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The billion dollar Powerball is still up for grabs after no ticket matched all six numbers, launching the lottery to a grand prize of $1.09 billion for Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are: 11, 62, 65, 38, 41. Powerball: 15.

Powerplay multiplier: 3X.

This is the game's fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to a press release from Powerball.

A giant lottery advertising sign

A giant lottery advertising sign is seen along Highway 101 as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.1 billion, in Belmont of San Mateo County, California, United States on April 1, 2024.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.09 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million. 

Both prize options are before taxes. 

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

Lottery tickets

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be an approximately $1.2 billion jackpot. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

There have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

Powerball

Powerball tickets are seen on a counter after being purchased in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be an approximately $1.2 billion jackpot. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.