Powerball $1.9B jackpot: Here are the ‘hottest’ and ‘coldest’ winning numbers

Following 40 consecutive drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion, with a cash value of nearly $930 million.

The winning numbers of Monday's highly anticipated drawing were released Tuesday morning after being delayed over a security protocol issue.

The game's winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with the Powerball of 10.

There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot.

So, which numbers are hot for the drawing?

The Washington, D.C., lottery website's Powerball statistics page breaks it down for players, sorting "Numbers 1-69" and "Powerball" numbers into "Hot" and "Cold" lists.

Hot numbers are based on the number of times each number has been drawn during the last 100 draws.

Cold numbers are those that have not been drawn in the last X draws (as displayed), according to lotto's website.

As of Monday, the hottest numbers include:

36

6

39

56

37

62

69

63

10

19

Where the coldest numbers are:

1

50

12

44

49

4

64

38

66

52

For the Powerball numbers, the hottest include:

18

4

5

25

26

7

11

6

9

10

And, the coldest are: