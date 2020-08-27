Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Weather

Power outages as Laura batters Louisiana coast

More than 290,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas and Louisiana

close
WeatherBell chief meteorologist Joe Bastardi provides insights into Hurricane Laura and its impact.video

Meteorologist warns Hurricane Laura will cause power outages all the way to Tennessee

WeatherBell chief meteorologist Joe Bastardi provides insights into Hurricane Laura and its impact.

Videos on social media show heavy winds and rain battering a tall building in Lake Charles, Louisiana, blowing out windows and littering glass and debris into the air and onto the ground as Hurricane Laura moves over southwestern Louisiana.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

More than 290,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas and Louisiana, as near-constant lightning provided the only light for some. Officials say search and rescue missions will begin as soon as conditions allow, along with damage assessments.

The damage was observed in Lake Charles, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of where the storm made landfall in Cameron early Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other videos from the area show road signs bending, trees shaking violently and a large recreational vehicle being blown over.