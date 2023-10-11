Pottery Barn launches 'Elf' collection inspired by the holiday film: See the Buddy the Elf-themed products

Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?

Pottery Barn launched its new colorful and cheerful home collaboration inspired by the classic holiday film "Elf."

The collection, which is in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, features over 25 "Elf"-inspired home pieces.

‘THE ELF ON THE SHELT’: IS AN ELF MAKING AN APPEARANCE IN YOUR HOUSE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?

Some of the items include coffee mugs with "world’s best cup of coffee" printed on a Buddy the Elf-inspired stuffed animal.

The partnership comes as "Elf," starring Will Ferrell, celebrates 20 years since its release in 2003.

Others who starred in the film include James Caan, Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel, Edward Asner and Mary Steenburgen.

In the popular Christmas movie, Buddy the Elf travels from the North Pole to meet his dad in New York City.

MOM MODIFIES DAUGHTER'S ‘ELF ON THE SHELF’ DOLL WITH FUNCTIONAL WHEELCHAIR

Along the way, Buddy encounters holiday experiences throughout the city — including making paper snowflakes, buying Christmas gifts and having a snowball fight in Central Park.

Pottery Barn Brands CEO Marta Benson said the partnership "brings whimsy and fun to people’s homes this holiday season."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"From the moment ‘Elf’ was released, it became an instant fan favorite and beloved holiday film that is now part of many people’s holiday traditions," she said in a media statement.

Other items in the Elf x Pottery Barn collection include a figural punch/candy bowl — similar to the one Buddy the Elf used to make maple syrup spaghetti — as well as a sherpa back throw representing Buddy’s elf attire.

Customers can also purchase elf-themed bedding, a "cotton headed ninny muggins" pillow and themed plates, tea towels, aprons and coffee mugs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The collaboration is available to shop exclusively online at Pottery Barn.

Some pieces from the collection are also available online at Pottery Barn Teen — including the elf sheet set and elf-shaped pillow.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.