Pottery Barn, Airstream collaborate on stylish travel trailer

This week, Airstream revealed its new travel trailer, which it designed in partnership with furniture company Pottery Barn.

The Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer is a 28-foot aluminum trailer featuring custom furniture, "tailor-made storage solutions" and a "timeless design aesthetic," according to a blog post from Airstream.

The new trailer includes a kitchen, a bathroom, a sleeping area and a relaxing area, the post said. The trailer is finished with hardware and fixtures, a custom-made sofa and window coverings.

It even has Airstream Smart Control Technology, which allows the owner to control the awning, lights, thermostat and other features from their smartphone.

In the post, Airstream said the new trailer is meant to redefine "what it means to travel in comfort and style."

The company also said the trailer – which can sleep up to five people – works for families as well as couples and solo travelers.

"Since launching two co-branded collections of home goods with Airstream, it’s become clear that fans of both brands understand the unique value of coming together," Marta Benson, Pottery Barn’s president, said in a statement. "We were as excited as our customers to see how we could apply Pottery Barn’s design expertise to Airstream’s live anywhere mentality, and we couldn’t be more excited about the results."

Amenities included in the new Airstream are a folding outdoor table and chair set, a 16-piece dinnerware set, a doormat and storage bins.

In a statement, Bob Wheeler, Airstream’s president and CEO, said the partnership with Pottery Barn is "a match that makes sense in many ways."

"Pottery Barn has this kind of magical ability to shape a space," Wheeler said. "You see it in their home interiors, where there’s a comfortable, functional beauty to even the smallest pieces. They understand how your home is this canvas where real life happens, and we love how they applied that to the Airstream lifestyle."