Pepsi opens new attraction at Hersheypark

Candy and soda make a great team.

Pepsi announced that it is launching an immersive entertainment experience at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania. Due to the soda brand’s connection with the music and entertainment industry, the experience will allow guests to show off their inner "pop stars."

In a press release, PepsiCo called the experience, Pepsi Pop Star, a "first-of-its-kind." The attraction will open on July 30 and will inhabit a 2,500 square foot space in the Kissing Tower area of the park. The destination was designed by the Pepsi design team in collaboration with the agency Jam3.

Rach Prowler, Sr. Manager of Marketing, PBNA North Division, said, "For decades, music has been an integral part of Pepsi that our fans know and love from the Super Bowl Halftime Show to star-powered brand partnerships. With Pepsi Pop Star, we're passing the star power to them by giving park guests the chance to be their unapologetic selves center stage. Hersheypark has always been a great partner to us and we were excited to collaborate on this unique fan experience."

Guests visiting the experience will be able to book a dance pod, earn free souvenirs, buy exclusive merchandise and will have access to limited-edition Pepsi drinks.

"For more than 115 years, Hersheypark has created a 'Hersheypark Happy' experience for visitors with more than 70 rides, a water park, and zoo," said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager of Hersheypark. "The addition of Pepsi Pop Star allows us to continue to innovate our entertainment offerings by providing guests of all ages with a unique musical experience during their summer visit."