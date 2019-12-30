Postmates, Vita Coco, Lenwich will deliver New Year’s hangover kits

After the ball drops at midnight on New Year's Eve, delivery service Postmates and coconut water beverage brand Vita Coco will team up with New York City-based deli Lenwich for a New Year’s hangover remedy kit, which will be offered to hungry customers free of charge while supplies last.

Continue Reading Below

SPIRITS NETWORK PAIRS STREAMING WITH ALCOHOL DELIVERY

The kits will include a Vita Coco bottle and other branded merchandise from the coconut water brand that are meant for relaxation such as socks, a sleep mask and a “Do Not Disturb” door sign. The Vita Coco merch is joined by an egg and cheese sandwich from Lenwich, Ibuprofen tablets and a Hi Bye SoothingSheet Mask from Korean skincare brand Banila Co.

FORD CREATES SUIT TO SIMULATE EFFECTS OF DRIVING WITH HANGOVER

"We bring the ultimate convenience to your doorstep, so delivering relief with Vita Coco on New Year's Day is a great way to kick the new decade off right," Brandon Teitel, Postmates senior vice president of brand strategy, said in a press release.

Customers can start ordering the exclusive kits on the Postmates mobile app at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

CHIPOTLE PAYS NURSES TO DISTINGUISH HANGOVER FROM CONTAGIOUS ILLNESS

For select recipients, hangover kits will be delivered by newly engaged “Bachelor in Paradise” reality stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Anyone who misses out on the offer for National Hangover Day can pick up a hangover recovery kit in person at a Vita Coco food truck starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. The branded truck will be stationed at Cleveland Place, between Kenmare and Spring streets in Soho, Manhattan .

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At this location, visitors will receive a free egg and cheese sandwich and Vita Coco bottle courtesy of Godwin and Barbour, as well as the other Vita Coco-branded merch items that were included in the kit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lenwich previously teamed up with Postmates in June to deliver “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Meal Pack, which included a pastrami on rye sandwich, a pickle, a black and white cookie and Steiner tomato juice, all of which honored the Amazon Prime show’s Jewish roots.