Millionaire hiring Instagram photographer to snap vacation pics for $55K

All expenses are paid and you can bring a friend

Washington Examiner columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson discusses a 27-year-old millionaire’s offering to hire a person to take pictures of him during his travels for his Instagram account.

Nowadays, it’s all about living in an “Insta-worthy” world. But one millionaire is taking it to the next level.

Matthew Lepre, a 27-year-old millionaire entrepreneur, put out an Instagram ad on Wednesday, looking to hire a personal photographer. The lucky winner will follow Lepre around the world, snapping pictures of his travels.

Along with the job, Lepre is offering a $55K salary and the opportunity to bring a friend along. No experience is needed and all expenses are paid for.

Washington Examiner columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo Thursday that even though this may seem “completely insane,” Lepre could see a return on his investment.

“If you can turn it into a business and you can become an actual Instagram influencer with a ton of followers, you could make that [$55K] back,” she said.

