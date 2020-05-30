Post-coronavirus travel: Where are people going after quarantine?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Forty-six percent of Americans say they plan on traveling as soon as lockdowns for the coronavirus pandemic are over, according to a survey from market research firm Piplsay.

But it's not clear where everyone is planning to go, especially if the survey's finding that 25 percent of Americans aren't comfortable leaving the country is true.

FOX Business consulted trivago – a transnational technology company that provides hotel price comparisons, to find out where Americans are planning to travel to or at least have shown interest in in the last few weeks.

Here is travel insight from trivago CEO Axel Hefer, who shared the top 10 destinations people are looking at in the U.S. for a future vacation.

"In the U.S., trivago data shows that searches for domestic travel from U.S. users have been steadily increasing since the beginning of May," Hefer told FOX Business. "When looking at top destinations searched by U.S. travelers in May, there is a trend towards beach/sea destinations, with the exception of Las Vegas and New York."

Coastal states represent 70 percent of trivago click-outs from U.S. users, the CEO added – meaning users left the website by pressing a key on their computer keyboard or cellphone, according to the Cambridge Dictionary. Mountain states on the other hand resulted in an 11 percent click-out rate.

"Where comparing May 2020 with January 2020, there has been a relative increase of 75 percent in the share of click-outs done to vacation rentals, when looking at U.S. users traveling to the U.S.," Hefer explained.

Out of the top 10 U.S. travel destinations people are looking at for a post-coronavirus vacation, three are in Florida.

trivago's top 10 U.S. travel destinations

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 2. Las Vegas, Nevada 3. Panama City Beach, Florida 4. South Padre Island, Texas 5. Galveston, Texas 6. Destin, Florida 7. Orlando, Florida 8. Cancun, Mexico 9. Gulf Shores, Alabama 10. New York, New York

