Adult bed rails sold nationwide recalled after 2 deaths

Nearly half a million adult portable bed rails sold nationwide have been recalled after being linked to two deaths, according to federal safety regulators.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare is recalling four different models of its Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) notice.

According to the CPSC, "users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress" which can pose "a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation."

The company received two reports of entrapment deaths that were associated with two of its Bed Assist Handle bed rails, according to the CPSC. The deaths occurred in 2011 and 2015 and involved a 93-year-old woman who was using the product at her home in California and a 92-year-old man who was at an assisted living facility in Canada, the CPSC said.

"In both incidents, the bed rails were not securely attached to the bed and the users became entrapped between the product and their mattress," the notice on the CPSC's website read.

The recalled bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and online at Walmart and Amazon since October 2007.

Consumers need to "immediately stop using the recalled bed rails" and contact Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare for a refund, the CPSC said.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare did not return FOX Business' request for comment.