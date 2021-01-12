Porsche Taycan challenges Tesla Model S with 20K sales in 2020

Porsche on Tuesday reported 20,015 global sales of the electric Taycan sedan in its first full year of production despite having to suspend production for six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Overall global Porsche sales dropped 3% for the year.

“Our fresh, attractive product range, the successful start of the Taycan as the first all-electric Porsche and the charisma of our brand – all this contributed to this positive result despite the difficult times," said Porsche board member for sales and marketing, Detlev von Platen.

The automaker delivered 4,414 Taycans in the U.S., putting it ahead of the gas and hybrid-powered Panamera sedan on the sales charts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 854.59 +43.40 +5.35% POAHY PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 6.59 -0.10 -1.49%

Taycan models have starting prices ranging from $103.400 to $185,000 in the U.S. and compete with the Tesla Model S, which is priced from $69,420 to $91,990. Tesla does not break out U.S. sales of the Model S and bundles it with the Model X SUV in its global report, which recorded 57,039 combined deliveries of the two vehicles.

Porsche is planning to add additional variants of the Taycan in 2021, including the wagon-style Cross Turismo.