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Popular product sold at Target recalled due to contamination concerns

Target is recalling certain Up & Up baby wipes sold nationwide

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Target is recalling several Up & Up baby wipes products sold nationwide after testing identified potentially dangerous bacteria that could cause serious infections, particularly in infants and young children.

According to a recall notice posted Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Target is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes following customer complaints about product discoloration.

"We care deeply about the safety of our guests and our products. Out of an abundance of caution, Target has voluntarily recalled Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Baby Wipes," a Target spokesperson told FOX Business.

FDA testing identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in samples of the affected wipes.

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Target fragrance free baby wipes

Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes sold at Target stores nationwide are included in a voluntary recall announced June 2026. (FDA / Unknown)

Health officials warned that products contaminated with the bacteria could lead to serious and potentially life-threatening infections. The wipes are primarily used on newborns, infants and young children, a group considered particularly vulnerable because of their developing immune systems.

The FDA said healthy individuals who use the contaminated wipes on skin with minor cuts or abrasions may develop localized infections. However, infections in immunocompromised individuals, newborns and infants could spread into the bloodstream and potentially cause sepsis or pneumonia.

The recalled wipes were manufactured by supplier Sapro Temizlik Urunleri and sold at Target stores nationwide as well as through Target.com.

Target and the manufacturer have received a number of consumer complaints and adverse event reports alleging product discoloration and symptoms including skin irritation, eye irritation and infections that may be linked to use of the wipes. The reports remain under investigation.

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Cucumber scented baby wipes from Target

A three-pack of Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes is shown. Target is recalling certain baby wipes products after FDA testing identified potentially harmful bacteria in product samples. (FDA / Unknown)

The recall affects multiple sizes of Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes, including 20-count, 72-count, 216-count, 800-count and 1,200-count packages, as well as Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes sold in 72-count, 216-count and 800-count packages.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the recalled wipes immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Target said customers seeking additional information can contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Target said it is continuing to investigate the matter in coordination with the manufacturer.

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According to the FDA, the affected Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes were manufactured between Nov. 7, 2025, and May 5, 2026, and carry expiration dates ranging from May 10, 2028, through Nov. 5, 2028.

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The recalled Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes were manufactured between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, 2025, and carry expiration dates ranging from June 29, 2028, through June 30, 2028.

A complete list of affected UPCs, manufacturing codes and package sizes is available in the FDA recall notice.