Target set to open its 2,000th store, plans to open hundreds more in next decade

Target announced on Thursday it will open its 2,000th store this month in North Carolina as part of an expansion that will include dozens more stores opening this year.

The milestone 2,000th location will open in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, on March 15. It will be Target's 55th store in North Carolina. The new 148,000-square-foot store, located near Raleigh, will include a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Cafe and Disney Shop inside.

The company said this location "represents the future of Target's elevated guest experience with its open, easily navigable layout, convenient same-day services and winning team delivering a more relaxed and enjoyable shopping visit."

Target also plans to open 30 new stores this year and 300 by 2035 in what the company described as a new chapter in its strategy to drive long-term, sustainable growth by investing in stores.

In addition to the new store in North Carolina, other new Target stores are set to open this month in Bakersfield and Delano, California; Springfield, Missouri; Jersey City and West Orange, New Jersey; and Dallas, Texas.

"Guests tell us all the time they want a Target closer to home, and this investment helps us do exactly that," Adrienne Costanzo, chief stores officer at Target said in a press release. "That means even more neighborhoods will get the full Target experience: trend-forward style and value, technology that makes the trip effortless and awesome teams who deliver easy, inspiring and friendly moments every single day."

The company said there is a Target store within 10 miles of most doorsteps across the U.S.

Target has listed more than 40 additional communities across 25 states that will eventually have a new store open. Based on the future store openings Target has already confirmed, the states that will have the most new stores are Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

It also said there would be more than 130 remodels on top of the store openings. Next-day delivery will also launch in more than 20 new metro areas, which the company said reaches 60% of the U.S. population.

The retailer said it is "making a commitment to the neighborhoods it calls home."

"Every time we open a new Target store, we're planting roots in that community," Costanzo said. "That means in addition to delivering a better shopping experience that's faster and more reliable, we're creating growth and opportunity — through good jobs, support for local nonprofits and long-term economic investment in the neighborhoods we serve. When our teams and communities thrive, so do we."