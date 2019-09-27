Most popular cars Americans are leasing right now - and how much they cost

When car shopping, it’s important to look at all aspects of a vehicle – and to really know your needs from the automobile.

Continue Reading Below

Are you looking for a family vehicle? A sedan? Do you need it to fit into tight parking? How far are you driving to work every day? Does price matter over all else? Is it a car for a first-time driver?

There are so many questions and so many options.

According to our customer data, here are the top ten cars that Americans are leasing right now.

Mazda CX5

Photo cred: Mazda Motor Corporation

Price range: $25,750 - $34,870

Lease price: $255/month

At No. 1 on the list, the 2019 Mazda CX5 is best known for its’ safety, ample cargo space and affordable price.

Nissan Rogue

Photo cred: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Price range: $25,200 - $31,590

Lease price: $259/month

The 2019 Nissan Rogue is another customer’s choice for being one of the safest SUVs on the market. The Safety Shield 360 is an intelligent mobility feature that monitors what is in front of you, behind you, and on either side.

Rogue Sport

Photo cred: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Price range: $22,340 - $29,410

Lease price: $245/month

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 2019 Rogue Sport is the perfect type of crossover between an SUV and a car, offering space and safety but also speed and mobility.

Nissan Altima

Photo cred: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Price range: $24,100 - $35,180

Lease price: $269/month

The 2019 Nissan Altima is a top seller for those that enjoy the need for speed and safety. The Altima also includes the Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which guarantees driver safety with technology that has automatic breaking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic breaking, intelligent lane intervention and high beam assist that the carmaker says will make driving at top speeds safe.

Honda Accord

Photo cred: Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Price: $23,720

Leasing price: $229/month

Price is not the only advantage of the Accord. The car boasts safety features that include a collision mitigation braking system that applies brake pressure to avoid frontal collision, as well as lane keeping assistance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kia Sportage

Photo cred: Kia Motors Corporation

Price: 23,990

Leasing price: $225/month

On top of safety, the 2019 Kia Sportage is the most affordable lease option on the list.The car offers an app for owners to access through their smartphones which includes remote climate control, remote door lock/unlock, find my car and Amazon Alexa and Google assistant.

Toyota Camry

Photo cred: Toyota Motor Corporation

Price range: $24,600 - $34,850

*Must inquire with dealer for leasing price

The 2019 Toyota Camry continues to be a top choice for customers because of its performance, technology, design and the Toyota Safety Sense, which offers pedestrian detection, pre-collision system, cruise control and more.

Toyota Rav 4

Photo cred: Toyota Motor Corporation

Price range: $25,650 - $27,450

*Must inquire with dealer for leasing price

The Toyota Rav 4 has been a top pick for customers for years. With the capabilities to drive with ease on or off road while offering safety features and space it can be a great choice for families looking for adventure.

Jeep Cherokee

Photo cred: FCA US LLC

Price: $25,740

Lease price range: $255 - $275/month

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee is known for its technology, safety, comfort and heavy-duty protection.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo cred: FCA US LLC

Price: $32,195

Lease price: $275/month

According to the carmaker, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is crafted to a higher standard, offering extreme comfort, safety, sleek design and the space and speed needed for any adventure with family or friends.

Deciding which car to lease can be a stressful decision-making process and there are multiple components to consider when making such an important purchase. Start with figuring out your budget and how important safety is to you, and from there, there will be a car to fit your needs.

*The average lease prices listed can fluctuate according to buyer's credit, amount of down payment, miles per year and lease term.

Zoriy Birenboym is the founder and president of eAutolease.com, an online car leasing site.