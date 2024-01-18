Popular Bahamas resort halts shark tank experience after boy is bitten by shark

Operations of a shark tank "expedition" at a Bahamas resort are on pause after a shark bit a 10-year-old boy on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release the Maryland boy was bitten on the right leg during the expedition. He was transported to a local hospital on Monday and was in stable condition, officials said.

Atlantis Paradise Island did not respond to FOX Business' multiple requests for comment.

Blue Adventures by Stuart Cove operates the in-water experience and said that a dive instructor and dive guide had been in the water at the time of the attack. Owner Stuart Cove said this was the first time an incident occurred since the experience started in 2006.

Cove said in a statement to FOX Business that the company had "begun a thorough investigation" into the incident and would keep the in-water shark activity shut down "as we review the findings." The company is "fully cooperating" with police.

"Incidents like this involving interactions with marine life, even with the species of sharks included in this experience, are rare and never acceptable," Cove said.

The resort started contracting with Stuart Cove for watersports and other activities in the early 2000s, according to the diving company’s website.

The boy reportedly received transport from a local hospital back to the U.S. late Wednesday.

"Investigations are ongoing into this incident," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said Monday.

Atlantis Paradise Island, owned by Brookfield Asset Management, features amenities such as waterslides, restaurants, pools and a golf course, as well as a marine habitat with more than 250 species, according to its website.