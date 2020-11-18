Popeyes and Uber delivering Thanksgiving 'Churkey' special

Fried chicken delivery is aiming to rival turkey this Thanksgiving.

Continue Reading Below

Popeyes is launching a “Churkey” special Wednesday in the form of fried chicken and biscuits catering to fast foodies looking for an alternative bird to feast on for turkey day. And it's ramping up delivery efforts with more Americans at home for the holidays during the pandemic.

The Miami-based chain teamed up with UberEats to deliver the meal, which includes eight pieces of Popeyes’ crispy fried chicken, one large side and four biscuits for $19.99. Anyone who spends $20 on the feast will also get a free chicken sandwich combo included in the order. The festive meal comes in packaging shaped like a Thanksgiving turkey.

The combo is available through Nov. 29, however, if the fried feast isn’t cutting it, Popeyes also has a Cajun-style turkey that’s marinated in Creole butter and comes precooked for eaters who want to spice up the traditional Thanksgiving bird. The New Orleans-style chicken chain is taking preorders for the Cajun style turkeys with prices starting at $39.99.

POPEYES SALES SOARING BUT ITS SISTER RESTAURANTS ARE SEEING DECLINES

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PLKI n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Popeyes saw an increase of 19.7% in same-store sales, Restaurant Business Online reported in October. The market growth has continued ever since the chain introduced its popular chicken sandwich last year to a wave of food fanfare.

Fast food restaurants have seen staggering growth during the pandemic as more consumers rely on quick-service food for delivery. Consequently, chains are increasingly leveraging third-party delivery services to reach more customers with holiday promotions.

For example, Chipotle Mexican Grill also teamed up with UberEats last week for a limited time “Cuffing Season Menu” for delivery in partnership with the dating app Hinge. Meanwhile, Wingstop recently announced free delivery through DoorDash for the holidays.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE