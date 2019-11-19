Popeyes says firing 7 employees for Wisconsin brawl was only first step

Firing the employees involved in a viral brawl at a Popeyes restaurant is only the first step the fast-food chain is taking to prevent future incidents, the chain said.

The expletive-filled fight was captured on video just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday.

"This behavior is clearly against our expectations and standards," a Popeyes spokesperson told FOX Business Tuesday. "The franchisee terminated the employees involved in the dispute and is reviewing additional actions to prevent this from happening again."

According to Fox 6, the violent encounter between seven employees happened while the restaurant was full of customers.

The fight comes amid numerous violent episodes at Popeyes locations since the re-release of the company's highly anticipated chicken sandwich.

The chain first released the sandwich in August, but it sold out in two weeks due to popular demand.

While many of these incidents have been documented on Twitter, Popeyes, whose parent company is Restaurant Brands International, has yet to address the bloodshed and violence on the social media platform.

Several customers were forced to leave empty-handed as the fight unfolded.

"It was just out of control," said Richard Fourté, a customer told the outlet. "Honestly, I wasn't even going to get the chicken sandwich."

Police told the outlet it was unclear what sparked the fight.

"This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously. The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30 p.m. As a result of this, 7 employees were terminated from the company, including the manager on duty," said John Brodersen, Popeyes franchise owner told Fox 6.

