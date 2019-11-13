Popeyes burned by continued violence at locations nationwide

A man was allegedly attacked outside a Maryland Popeyes restaurant by six teens who were dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, investigators said.

The incident comes amid scores of violent episodes erupting across numerous Popeyes locations since the re-release of the company's highly-anticipated chicken sandwich.

And while many of these incidents are being documented on Twitter, Popeyes, whose parent company is Resturant Brands International, has remained seemingly silent on the social media platform since the bloodshed and violence began.

Authorities were called to the Popeye's in Silver Spring, Maryland, Tuesday around 8 p.m. after a violent situation occurred.

A Popeyes customer was inside the restaurant when police say he was in an argument with one of the suspects. The argument then carried out into the parking lot where it became physical, Tom Jordan, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police, told FOX Business.

Police say the suspect was joined by five others who collectively attacked the patron.

Police are unsure of what provoked the initial argument and are still looking for the suspects who fled the scene before they arrived.

The incident comes just weeks after a man was stabbed to death at a separate Popeyes location roughly 30 miles away in Oxon Hill.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in news release Tuesday that 30-year-old Ricoh McClain is wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the re-released chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.

McClain is considered armed and dangerous.

Popeyes first released the sandwich in August and it sold out in two weeks.

