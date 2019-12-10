Popeyes Chicken sandwich listed at Art Basel for more than $120K

This Popeyes Chicken sandwich could be yours – for roughly $120,000.

The fried chicken was accompanied by two pickles, mayonnaise, sandwiched by toasted brioche bread – and duct-taped to a large white slab. “The Sandwich” was exhibited for Art Basel at San Paul Gallery for the listed price of $120,000, plus the $3.99 cost of the chicken sandwich. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the Popeyes Foundation, Thrillist reported. It was not immediately clear if someone had bought the piece.

The “mixed-media" artwork took a page from satirical artist Mauricio Cattelan’s “Comedian,” which sold to multiple people for a starting price of around $120,000 each time.

This year's Art Basel event, which ran from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6 in Miami Beach, Florida was not short of drama.

Cattelan’s own installment was plucked from the wall on Saturday by New York-based artist David Datuna. Datuna ate the banana, all while explaining that he was performing his own work, which he called “Hungry Artist.”

“I did this because it’s about art, art about fun. He makes fun of us, I make fun of him. So, we’re even now," Datuna told FOX Business when reached by phone Monday. “I wanted to make fun of the art society and I did it.”

The next day, a different person used red lipstick to write on the wall: "Epstien (sic) didn't kill himself," according to posts on social media.

The person, identified as a 46-year-old Rod Webber, was arrested around 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with criminal mischief, the Miami Herald reported.

“If someone can eat the $120,000 banana and not get arrested, why can’t I write on the wall?” Webber reportedly said as police led him out of the building.